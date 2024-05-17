Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ratnamani Metals & Tubes consolidated net profit rises 0.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Ratnamani Metals &amp; Tubes consolidated net profit rises 0.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 0.22% to Rs 1495.71 crore

Net profit of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes rose 0.32% to Rs 192.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 191.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.22% to Rs 1495.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1499.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.00% to Rs 622.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 510.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.07% to Rs 5059.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4474.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1495.711499.08 0 5059.104474.40 13 OPM %16.4220.05 -17.7317.33 - PBDT272.75293.19 -7 925.21776.88 19 PBT247.79267.92 -8 827.67693.54 19 NP192.16191.55 0 622.79510.48 22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Ratnamani Metals &amp; Tubes incorporates WoS in Abu Dhabi

Barometers extend gains, metal shares shine

Ratnamani Metals &amp; Tubes Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Ratnamani Metals &amp; Tubes Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Ratnamani Metals &amp; Tubes Ltd up for fifth session

Stock Alert: Vedanta, Vodafone Idea, Biocon, Sanghvi Movers

Indices may open higher

Dixon Technologies inks MoU with Acerpure

Tokyo Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2024 quarter

DJ Mediaprint &amp; Logistics standalone net profit rises 83.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 17 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story