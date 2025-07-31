Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IIRM Holdings India consolidated net profit declines 15.67% in the June 2025 quarter

IIRM Holdings India consolidated net profit declines 15.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 3.39% to Rs 67.96 crore

Net profit of IIRM Holdings India declined 15.67% to Rs 7.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.39% to Rs 67.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 65.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales67.9665.73 3 OPM %23.5323.60 -PBDT14.8215.07 -2 PBT10.3412.20 -15 NP7.649.06 -16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Neuland Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 85.80% in the June 2025 quarter

Restaurant Brands Asia reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.57 crore in the June 2025 quarter

East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing standalone net profit rises 54.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Nahar Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 140.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Aditya Infotech IPO subscribed 100.69 times

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story