IIRM Holdings India consolidated net profit declines 15.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.39% to Rs 67.96 crore

Net profit of IIRM Holdings India declined 15.67% to Rs 7.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.39% to Rs 67.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 65.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.67.9665.7323.5323.6014.8215.0710.3412.207.649.06

