Neuland Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 85.80% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 33.41% to Rs 292.75 crore

Net profit of Neuland Laboratories declined 85.80% to Rs 13.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 97.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 33.41% to Rs 292.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 439.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

