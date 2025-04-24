IIRM Holdings India consolidated net profit declines 91.30% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 68.80% to Rs 55.49 crore

Net profit of IIRM Holdings India declined 91.30% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 68.80% to Rs 55.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 177.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.46% to Rs 21.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.40% to Rs 219.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 177.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

55.49177.83219.45177.8316.3824.9620.7624.969.1243.5744.2443.575.4731.6531.6631.651.9722.6421.6322.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News