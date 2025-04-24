Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IIRM Holdings India consolidated net profit declines 91.30% in the March 2025 quarter

IIRM Holdings India consolidated net profit declines 91.30% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 68.80% to Rs 55.49 crore

Net profit of IIRM Holdings India declined 91.30% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 68.80% to Rs 55.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 177.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.46% to Rs 21.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.40% to Rs 219.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 177.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales55.49177.83 -69 219.45177.83 23 OPM %16.3824.96 -20.7624.96 - PBDT9.1243.57 -79 44.2443.57 2 PBT5.4731.65 -83 31.6631.65 0 NP1.9722.64 -91 21.6322.64 -4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Refex Industries consolidated net profit rises 39.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers reports standalone net profit of Rs 8.63 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Can Fin Homes standalone net profit rises 11.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Supreme Petrochem standalone net profit declines 18.71% in the March 2025 quarter

International Travel House standalone net profit rises 24.47% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story