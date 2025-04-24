Can Fin Homes standalone net profit rises 11.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.74% to Rs 998.58 crore

Net profit of Can Fin Homes rose 11.91% to Rs 233.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 209.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.74% to Rs 998.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 926.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.18% to Rs 857.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 750.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.08% to Rs 3878.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3523.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

