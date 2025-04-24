Refex Industries consolidated net profit rises 39.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 83.37% to Rs 627.76 crore

Net profit of Refex Industries rose 39.83% to Rs 47.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 83.37% to Rs 627.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 342.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 68.72% to Rs 158.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 93.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 78.44% to Rs 2467.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1382.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

