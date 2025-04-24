Supreme Petrochem standalone net profit declines 18.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.57% to Rs 1533.83 crore

Net profit of Supreme Petrochem declined 18.71% to Rs 106.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 131.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.57% to Rs 1533.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1558.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.71% to Rs 390.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 346.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.61% to Rs 6001.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5236.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1533.831558.226001.605236.499.4311.248.878.91160.36192.54593.37527.71142.89176.56525.43468.22106.89131.50390.52346.49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News