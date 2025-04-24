Home / Markets / Capital Market News / International Travel House standalone net profit rises 24.47% in the March 2025 quarter

International Travel House standalone net profit rises 24.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 3.43% to Rs 60.67 crore

Net profit of International Travel House rose 24.47% to Rs 7.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.43% to Rs 60.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 58.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.67% to Rs 27.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.42% to Rs 235.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 217.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales60.6758.66 3 235.63217.33 8 OPM %16.9114.88 -15.9115.62 - PBDT12.4310.20 22 44.0137.81 16 PBT10.558.33 27 36.7830.44 21 NP7.636.13 24 27.1522.50 21

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

