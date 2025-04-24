International Travel House standalone net profit rises 24.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.43% to Rs 60.67 croreNet profit of International Travel House rose 24.47% to Rs 7.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.43% to Rs 60.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 58.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.67% to Rs 27.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.42% to Rs 235.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 217.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content