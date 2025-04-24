Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers reports standalone net profit of Rs 8.63 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 216.11% to Rs 160.68 crore

Net profit of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers reported to Rs 8.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 37.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 216.11% to Rs 160.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 50.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 70.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 34.40% to Rs 720.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 535.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

160.6850.83720.17535.856.58-54.103.20-5.633.44-36.37-5.89-60.341.04-39.39-16.50-71.868.63-37.411.40-70.49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News