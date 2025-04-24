Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers reports standalone net profit of Rs 8.63 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers reports standalone net profit of Rs 8.63 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 216.11% to Rs 160.68 crore

Net profit of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers reported to Rs 8.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 37.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 216.11% to Rs 160.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 50.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 70.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 34.40% to Rs 720.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 535.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales160.6850.83 216 720.17535.85 34 OPM %6.58-54.10 -3.20-5.63 - PBDT3.44-36.37 LP -5.89-60.34 90 PBT1.04-39.39 LP -16.50-71.86 77 NP8.63-37.41 LP 1.40-70.49 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Can Fin Homes standalone net profit rises 11.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Supreme Petrochem standalone net profit declines 18.71% in the March 2025 quarter

International Travel House standalone net profit rises 24.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Dalmia Bharat consolidated net profit rises 38.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Filatex India standalone net profit rises 18.77% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story