Punjab & Sind Bank Q2 PAT climbs 23% YoY to Rs 295 cr

Punjab & Sind Bank's standalone net profit jumped 22.92% to Rs 294.52 crore on 8.89% increase in total income to Rs 3,373.28 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 357.39 crore in Q2 FY26, registering growth of 16.29% YoY.

Net interest income (NII) grew 8.82% to Rs 950 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Rs 873 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

During the quarter, the banks total business grew by 12.19% YoY to Rs 2,41,272 crore, where in total advances were up by 15.97% YoY to Rs 1,05,566 crore.

Total deposits rose 9.42% to Rs 1,35,706 crore as against Rs 1,24,025 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

CASA deposits stood at Rs 41,129 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared to Rs 37,744 crore posted in Q2 FY25, registering a growth of 8.97%. The CASA ratio was 30.31% as of 30 September 2025, as against 30.43% as of 30 September 2024. Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) reduced 19.63% to Rs 3,082 crore as of 30 September 2025, as against Rs 3,835 crore as of 30 September 2024. On the asset quality front, the gross NPA ratio reduced to 2.92% in Q2 FY26 as against 4.21% recorded in Q2 FY25. The net NPA ratio reduced to 0.83% in Q2 FY26 as against 1.46% in Q2 FY25.

The Capital Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) improved by 30 bps to 17.19%, and the Tier I (including CCB) capital ratio improved to 15.32% in Q2 FY26 as against 14.55% registered in Q2 FY25. The banks provision coverage ratio increased by 332 bps and stands at 91.88%. The banks CD ratio improved by 439 bps to 77.79% in Q2 FY26 as against 73.40% in Q2 FY25. Punjab and Sind Bank is a leading public sector bank and a major bank in northern India. The bank provides customer service through innovative products and services for different customer segments. The bank has a total of 1,607 branches and 1,053 ATMs.