India and Fiji to deepen sectoral cooperation to further consolidate economic partnership

Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
India-Fiji has issued a Joint Statement after top leaders from both countries held comprehensive and forward-looking discussions on the full spectrum of bilateral matters, and regional and global issues of mutual interest. The Leaders reaffirmed their commitment to climate action, resilience building, and sustainable development in the spirit of India's Mission LiFE and the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent. Prime Minister Modi appreciated Fiji's membership in the International Solar Alliance (ISA), the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and the Global Biofuels Alliance (GBA).

The Leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to promoting biofuels as sustainable energy solution within the framework of the Global Biofuels Alliance (GBA). The Leaders also acknowledged the steady growth in bilateral trade and recognized the substantial untapped potential for trade and investment between India and Fiji. They expressed their intent to deepen sectoral cooperation in areas of mutual interest to further consolidate economic partnership, diversify trade portfolios and enhance resilience of supply chains. Prime Minister Modi welcomed the grant of market access to Indian ghee by the Government of Fiji.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

