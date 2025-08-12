Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India announces restrictions on jute imports from Bangladesh

India announces restrictions on jute imports from Bangladesh

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
India has imposed restrictions on the import of certain jute products and ropes from Bangladesh through all land routes, effective immediately, according to a notification issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on Monday. As per a notification from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), these items can still be imported via the Nhava Sheva Seaport. Imports from Bangladesh shall not be allowed from any land port on the India-Bangladesh Border. Import of certain goods from Bangladesh to India is regulated with immediate effect. The newly added items include bleached and unbleached woven fabrics of jute or other textile bast fibres, jute twine, cordage and rope, as well as jute sacks and bags.

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

