India approves two new semiconductor projects to boost chip ecosystem

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Narendra Modi, has approved two new semiconductor projects under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), further strengthening the countrys chip manufacturing ecosystem.

The projects, with a combined investment of around Rs. 3,936 crore, will be set up in Gujarat and are expected to generate about 2,230 skilled jobs.

Crystal Matrix Limited will establish an integrated semiconductor fabrication and assembly facility in Dholera. The unit will manufacture Mini/Micro-LED display modules using Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology and also offer foundry services. It will have an annual capacity of 72,000 sq. meters of display panels and 24,000 sets of GaN epitaxy wafers. These products will be used in TVs, smartphones, automotive displays, and emerging technologies like XR devices.