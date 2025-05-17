Pondy Oxides & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 39.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 44.45% to Rs 523.71 crore

Net profit of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals rose 39.00% to Rs 16.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 44.45% to Rs 523.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 362.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 82.15% to Rs 58.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.42% to Rs 2056.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1541.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

