Pondy Oxides & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 39.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 44.45% to Rs 523.71 crore

Net profit of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals rose 39.00% to Rs 16.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 44.45% to Rs 523.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 362.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 82.15% to Rs 58.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.42% to Rs 2056.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1541.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales523.71362.55 44 2056.911541.68 33 OPM %5.285.10 -5.104.63 - PBDT25.3717.07 49 94.9357.20 66 PBT20.8614.25 46 78.2844.01 78 NP16.6111.95 39 58.0531.87 82

First Published: May 17 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

