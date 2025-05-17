Intense Technologies consolidated net profit declines 9.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.42% to Rs 35.32 croreNet profit of Intense Technologies declined 9.33% to Rs 2.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.42% to Rs 35.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 4.35% to Rs 16.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.84% to Rs 149.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 114.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content