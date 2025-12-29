Solarworld Energy spurts on bagging Rs 725-cr order from NTPC Renewable Energy

Solarworld Energy Solutions rose 11.87% to Rs 295.50 the company announced that it has received a letter of award for the EPC package for the development of a 250 MWac grid-connected solar PV project worth Rs 725.33 crore from NTPC Renewable Energy.

The project is scheduled to be completed in the financial year 202627, in accordance with the terms of the order.

The company clarified that none of its promoters or members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding entity. It also stated that the transaction does not fall under related-party transactions under applicable regulatory norms.

Solarworld Energy Solutions is a leading renewable energy company. It offers end-to-end solar EPC, large-scale solar park development, and customized rooftop and ground-mounted solar solutions for commercial, industrial, and utility clients.