VA Tech Wabag secures large EPC order from Saudi Water Authority

VA Tech Wabag has received a letter of award from the Saudi Water Authority for a large repeat EPC order to build a 50 MLD advanced BWRO plant at Aljouf, Saudi Arabia.

Under the order, Wabag will design, supply, construct and commission the BWRO plant within 14 months. The facility will treat raw water sourced from borewell fields containing rare elements and will feature a robust pre-treatment system using ceramic membrane technology, followed by micron cartridge filtration and reverse osmosis to ensure long-term reliability and sustainable water supply for the region.

The company said it has received the LoA and contracting formalities will commence shortly. The effective date for the start of project execution will be announced after the contract is signed.

Commenting on this development, Phani Sathish Kadiyala, Country Manager & Branch GM KSA said, We are honoured to receive this repeat order from our esteemed customer, SWA, and sincerely thank them for their continued confidence in WABAG. This award reflects the Kingdoms proactive adoption of next-generation water treatment technologies and further reinforces WABAGs leadership in advanced technology solutions such as BWRO, SWRO, and recycle-and-reuse systems. We remain fully committed to delivering this state-of-the-art facility to the highest standards of quality, reliability, and performance, aligned with the Kingdoms Vision and its focus on sustainable, technology-driven water infrastructure. Va Tech Wabag is engaged in the business of the water treatment field. Its principal activities include design, supply, installation, construction, and operational management of drinking water, wastewater treatment, industrial water treatment, and desalination plants.