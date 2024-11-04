Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India Infra Debt standalone net profit rises 19.16% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 23.55% to Rs 617.17 crore

Net profit of India Infra Debt rose 19.16% to Rs 116.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 97.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 23.55% to Rs 617.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 499.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales617.17499.54 24 OPM %87.7789.89 -PBDT117.2098.46 19 PBT116.5397.79 19 NP116.5397.79 19

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

