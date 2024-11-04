India Infra Debt standalone net profit rises 19.16% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.55% to Rs 617.17 crore

Net profit of India Infra Debt rose 19.16% to Rs 116.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 97.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 23.55% to Rs 617.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 499.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

