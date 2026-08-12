Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchN Chandrasekaran ResignsEPFO News RulesGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group Stocks TodayN Chandrasekaran Resignation LetterGoogle Pixel 11 Series Launch
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India-Namibia bilateral trade sees impressive growth
The Fourth Session of the India-Namibia Joint Trade Committee (JTC) was held this week. Both sides underlined the need to move bilateral trade beyond a raw-material-based composition towards value addition within Namibia, and to translate discussions into concrete mechanisms with defined timelines and assigned responsibilities. Bilateral merchandise trade rose to USD 592.94 million in 2025-26 from USD 568.40 million in 2024-25, with India's exports at USD 349.09 million and imports at USD 243.85 million. Trade in services grew by 7.34 per cent to USD 380 million in calendar year 2024. India's engineering exports grew by 124.06 per cent to USD 30.24 million, led by motor vehicles and components. Exports of pharmaceuticals and medical devices reached USD 36.50 million, India being Namibia's second-largest pharmaceutical source with a 16.4 per cent share.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Krystal Integrated Services acquires 100% stake in Citelum India

Ampere launches upgraded Magnus G Max e-scooter

CAMS and IIT Madras signs MoU to drive next phase of fintech innovation

Paradeep Phosphates incorporates WoS - Fertilizer Innovation Foundation-India

Bajel secures transmission line project from Power Grid

First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Next Story