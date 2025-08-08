India Pesticides consolidated net profit rises 79.21% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.88% to Rs 275.18 crore

Net profit of India Pesticides rose 79.21% to Rs 34.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 24.88% to Rs 275.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 220.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.275.18220.3616.4312.7752.2530.8247.0826.6634.9119.48

