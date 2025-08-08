Shradha Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 24.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.88% to Rs 26.18 crore

Net profit of Shradha Infraprojects declined 24.70% to Rs 3.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.88% to Rs 26.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 29.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.26.1829.0525.7824.617.817.896.997.073.785.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News