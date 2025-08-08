Rudrabhishek Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 5.68% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.14% to Rs 19.73 crore

Net profit of Rudrabhishek Enterprises declined 5.68% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.14% to Rs 19.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.19.7319.1320.0227.233.534.953.214.622.492.64

