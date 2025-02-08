Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Power Corporation consolidated net profit declines 33.42% in the December 2024 quarter

India Power Corporation consolidated net profit declines 33.42% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 3:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 10.87% to Rs 159.06 crore

Net profit of India Power Corporation declined 33.42% to Rs 2.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 10.87% to Rs 159.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 143.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales159.06143.46 11 OPM %5.428.74 -PBDT13.0713.87 -6 PBT4.175.40 -23 NP2.653.98 -33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

A.K.Capital Services consolidated net profit declines 16.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Saumya Consultants reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.89 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 104.76% in the December 2024 quarter

Alfa Ica (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Cil Securities standalone net profit declines 44.83% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story