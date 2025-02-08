India Power Corporation consolidated net profit declines 33.42% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.87% to Rs 159.06 croreNet profit of India Power Corporation declined 33.42% to Rs 2.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 10.87% to Rs 159.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 143.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales159.06143.46 11 OPM %5.428.74 -PBDT13.0713.87 -6 PBT4.175.40 -23 NP2.653.98 -33
