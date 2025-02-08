India Power Corporation consolidated net profit declines 33.42% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.87% to Rs 159.06 crore

Net profit of India Power Corporation declined 33.42% to Rs 2.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 10.87% to Rs 159.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 143.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.159.06143.465.428.7413.0713.874.175.402.653.98

