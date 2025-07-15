India reaches 50% of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources five years ahead of target

Ministry of New and Renewable Energy stated in a latest update that India has achieved a landmark in its energy transition journey by reaching 50% of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sourcesfive years ahead of the target set under its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to the Paris Agreement. This significant milestone underscores the countrys steadfast commitment to climate action and sustainable development. Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi has noted that in a world seeking climate solutions, India is showing the way.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News