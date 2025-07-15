Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India reaches 50% of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources five years ahead of target

India reaches 50% of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources five years ahead of target

Image
Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ministry of New and Renewable Energy stated in a latest update that India has achieved a landmark in its energy transition journey by reaching 50% of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sourcesfive years ahead of the target set under its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to the Paris Agreement. This significant milestone underscores the countrys steadfast commitment to climate action and sustainable development. Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi has noted that in a world seeking climate solutions, India is showing the way.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dollar index near 3-week high ahead of US inflation data

Lokesh Machines Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Trishakti Inds deploys heavy lifting equipment for Reliance's renewable project

Tejas Networks slumps on reporting dismal Q1 PAT

IDFC First Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story