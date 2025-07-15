Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lokesh Machines Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Lokesh Machines Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd, RIR Power Electronics Ltd, Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd and Samor Reality Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 July 2025.

Lokesh Machines Ltd tumbled 7.77% to Rs 203.6 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 19209 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21187 shares in the past one month.

Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd lost 6.11% to Rs 142.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93879 shares in the past one month.

RIR Power Electronics Ltd crashed 5.00% to Rs 1345.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 75625 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31469 shares in the past one month.

Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd pared 5.00% to Rs 1214.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 373 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 993 shares in the past one month.

Samor Reality Ltd slipped 5.00% to Rs 62.56. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2438 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1533 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

