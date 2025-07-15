Lokesh Machines Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd, RIR Power Electronics Ltd, Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd and Samor Reality Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 July 2025.

Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd, RIR Power Electronics Ltd, Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd and Samor Reality Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 July 2025.

Lokesh Machines Ltd tumbled 7.77% to Rs 203.6 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 19209 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21187 shares in the past one month.

Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd lost 6.11% to Rs 142.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93879 shares in the past one month. RIR Power Electronics Ltd crashed 5.00% to Rs 1345.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 75625 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31469 shares in the past one month. Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd pared 5.00% to Rs 1214.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 373 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 993 shares in the past one month.