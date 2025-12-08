Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dr Reddy's Lab arm inks pact with Immutep SAS for novel cancer immunotherapy

Dr Reddy's Lab arm inks pact with Immutep SAS for novel cancer immunotherapy

Image
Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Dr Reddy's Laboratories said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories SA has entered into a licensing agreement with Immutep SAS to develop and commercialize Eftilagimod Alfa.

Eftilagimod alfa is a novel immunotherapy with the potential to set a new standard of care in combination with anti-PD- (L)1 and chemotherapy as first-line therapy for non-small cell lung cancer. Eftilagimod Alfas broad potential extends to other major cancers across multiple stages of disease.

Under the terms, Immutep to receive upfront payment of $20 million (around AUD 30.2 million) and is also eligible to receive potential regulatory development and commercial milestones payments of up to $349.5 million approximately AUD 528.4 million), plus double-digit royalties on commercial sales.

Under the terms of the agreement, Immutep grants Dr. Reddys an exclusive license, with the right to grant sublicense to develop, register and commercialize Eftilagimod Alfa in all countries outside North America, Europe, Japan, and Greater China. The company aims to leverage its scientific capabilities and extensive market reach to drive the development and commercialization of the cancer therapy across multiple global markets.

Hyderabad-based Dr. Reddys Laboratories is a global pharmaceutical company. It offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, generics, branded generics, biosimilars and OTC.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 7.3% to Rs 1,347.10 crore on 9.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 8,804.90 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

The counter shed 0.76% to Rs 1,265.30 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BPL Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

India's FY26 Growth Outlook Brightens: RBI Cuts Rates, Lifts GDP Forecast as Reforms Target Trade and Inflation

Kaynes Technology India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Barometers trade with major losses; metal shares decline; VIX spurts 10.30%

PG Electroplast drops after domestic broker flags financial red flags; co. issues clarification

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story