The ICI tracks the performance of eight key industriescoal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilizers, steel, cement and electricitywhich together make up about 40% of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).
For February 2026, the final growth rate was revised to 2.8%. Meanwhile, the overall growth of these core industries for the full financial year 202526 stood at 2.6% compared to the previous year.
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