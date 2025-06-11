Kohima-Mariani Transmission standalone net profit declines 4.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.70% to Rs 70.56 crore

Net profit of Kohima-Mariani Transmission declined 4.45% to Rs 28.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.70% to Rs 70.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 74.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 41.10% to Rs 115.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 196.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 28.95% to Rs 286.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 403.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.