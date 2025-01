KEI Industries consolidated net profit rises 9.38% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.81% to Rs 2467.27 crore

Net profit of KEI Industries rose 9.38% to Rs 164.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 150.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 19.81% to Rs 2467.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2059.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2467.272059.379.7610.42240.17217.80221.20202.42164.81150.67

