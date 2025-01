Tata Technologies consolidated net profit declines 0.93% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.17% to Rs 1317.38 crore

Net profit of Tata Technologies declined 0.93% to Rs 168.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 170.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 2.17% to Rs 1317.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1289.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1317.381289.4517.7618.35256.64262.17226.19235.00168.64170.22

