Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Subex Ltd, Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd, C.E. Info Systems Ltd and KFin Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 October 2025.

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd surged 9.20% to Rs 1239 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 17.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 80278 shares in the past one month.

Subex Ltd soared 7.29% to Rs 14.13. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.25 lakh shares in the past one month. Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd spiked 6.89% to Rs 695.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 85869 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9900 shares in the past one month. C.E. Info Systems Ltd gained 5.98% to Rs 1805. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2604 shares in the past one month.