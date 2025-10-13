Volumes jump at C.E. Info Systems Ltd counter

C.E. Info Systems Ltd witnessed volume of 98028 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 41.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2385 shares

Laurus Labs Ltd, Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd, BLS International Services Ltd, Just Dial Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 13 October 2025.

C.E. Info Systems Ltd witnessed volume of 98028 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 41.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2385 shares. The stock increased 7.15% to Rs.1,825.00. Volumes stood at 2430 shares in the last session.

Laurus Labs Ltd registered volume of 7.26 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 92364 shares. The stock slipped 0.11% to Rs.875.90. Volumes stood at 1.5 lakh shares in the last session.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd saw volume of 3.54 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47063 shares. The stock dropped 1.07% to Rs.315.00. Volumes stood at 63853 shares in the last session. BLS International Services Ltd witnessed volume of 12.76 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.78 lakh shares. The stock dropped 12.78% to Rs.294.10. Volumes stood at 1.4 lakh shares in the last session. Just Dial Ltd registered volume of 30519 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4862 shares. The stock rose 1.49% to Rs.845.25. Volumes stood at 2984 shares in the last session.