Umiya Buildcon Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Gretex Corporate Services Ltd, Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd, Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd and Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 October 2025.

Umiya Buildcon Ltd surged 18.94% to Rs 100.8 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 63189 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12588 shares in the past one month.

Gretex Corporate Services Ltd spiked 12.99% to Rs 260.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 48356 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9594 shares in the past one month. Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd soared 12.55% to Rs 164.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39883 shares in the past one month. Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd rose 11.00% to Rs 128.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12546 shares in the past one month.