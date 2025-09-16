India's total auto production at 26,93,049 units in August

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has released the vehicle data for August 2025.

According to SIAM, the total production of Passenger Vehicles, Three Wheelers, Two Wheelers, and Quadricycle in August 2025 was 26,93,049 units.

The Passenger Vehicles sales were 3,21,840 units in August 2025. The total three-wheeler sales were 75,759 units in August 2025 and two-wheeler sales were 18,33,921 units in August 2025.

SIAM commented that the sales of Passenger Vehicles in August 2025 de-grew by (-)8.8%, posting sales of 3.22 Lakh units as compared to August of previous year, primarily due to recalibration of dispatches by Passenger vehicle manufacturers.