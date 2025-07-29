Paradeep Phosphates soars after strong Q1 performance

Paradeep Phosphates surged 13.86% to Rs 226.75 after the company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 255.85 crore in Q1 FY26, up 4,655.57% from Rs 5.38 crore in Q1 FY25.
Revenue from operations jumped 57.90% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,754.06 crore in Q1 FY26.
Profit before tax stood at Rs 341.83 crore in the first quarter of FY26, up 2,487.66% from Rs 13.21 crore posted in same quarter last year.
Total expense rose 44.34% YoY to Rs 3,439.05 crore in Q1 FY26. Cost of material consumed was at Rs 2,150.52 crore (up 25.30% YoY) while employee benefit expense stood at Rs 59.93 crore (up 3.32% YoY), finance cost was at Rs 86.76 crore (down 4.54% YoY).
Paradeep Phosphates is a manufacturer of non-urea fertilizers and Indias second largest private sector phosphatic company. The company is engaged in manufacturing, trading, distribution, and sales of a variety of complex fertilizers such as DAP, three grades of Nitrogen-Phosphorus-Potassium (namely NPK-10, NPK-12, and NP-20), Zypmite, Phospho-gypsum, and Hydroflorosilicic Acid.
