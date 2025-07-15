Kharif area gains 6.60% on year, pulses area jumps 25%

According to the latest data, the kharif crop acreage stands at 596 lakh hectares as on July 11 as against 560.50 lakh hectares last year for the same period, marking a rise of around 6.60% on year. Area under major crop Rice has gained by 10.60% to 123.68 lakh hectares so far in the current kharif season. The acreage under pulses spiked 25% on year to 67.09 lakh hectares. Area sown to coarse cereals also jumped by 16.50% to 116.30 lakh hectares. However, the acreage under Oilseeds has dipped after an impressive start to the season and is down 1.82% on year to 137.27 lakh hectares. In other crops, the sugarcane acreage edged up marginally by 0.50% to 55.16 lakh hectares while the cotton area fell 2.50% to 92.83 lakh hectares.

