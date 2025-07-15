Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kharif area gains 6.60% on year, pulses area jumps 25%

Kharif area gains 6.60% on year, pulses area jumps 25%

Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
According to the latest data, the kharif crop acreage stands at 596 lakh hectares as on July 11 as against 560.50 lakh hectares last year for the same period, marking a rise of around 6.60% on year. Area under major crop Rice has gained by 10.60% to 123.68 lakh hectares so far in the current kharif season. The acreage under pulses spiked 25% on year to 67.09 lakh hectares. Area sown to coarse cereals also jumped by 16.50% to 116.30 lakh hectares. However, the acreage under Oilseeds has dipped after an impressive start to the season and is down 1.82% on year to 137.27 lakh hectares. In other crops, the sugarcane acreage edged up marginally by 0.50% to 55.16 lakh hectares while the cotton area fell 2.50% to 92.83 lakh hectares.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

