Nifty February futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 4:51 PM IST
NSE India VIX surged 10.12% to 13.46.

The Nifty February 2026 futures closed at 25,410, a premium of 44.35 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,454.35 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 365 points or 1.41%, to 25,454.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 10.12% to 13.46.

Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The February 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 24 February 2026.

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

