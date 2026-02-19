Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Australian markets rise to 4-month high

Australian markets rise to 4-month high

Image
Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 4:51 PM IST
Australian markets rose notably to hit a four-month high as new data showed employment growth moderated but remained resilient in January.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 jumped 0.88 percent to 9,086.20, extending gains for a fourth straight session. The broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.84 percent higher at 9,316.60.

National Australia Bank rallied 2.4 percent to extend gains from the previous session after reporting strong quarterly results.

BHP, the world's top copper producer, added 1.8 percent after reporting higher earnings and revenue for the half year ended 31 December 2025 and boosting guidance for 2026.

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

