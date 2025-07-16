Indian auto industry overall performance remain flat in Q1; reports SIAM

According to the data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the total production of Passenger Vehicles, Three Wheelers, Two Wheelers and Quadricycle in the month of June 2025 was 23,64,868 units.

The total passenger vehicle sales sales were 3,12,849 units in June 2025. Three-wheeler sales were 61,828 units in June 2025. Two-wheeler sales were 15,59,851 units in June 2025.

The total production of Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Three Wheelers, Two Wheelers and Quadricycle in April - June 2025 was 76,60,225 units.

Passenger Vehicle sales again crossed the 1 million mark in Q1 of 2025-26 (1.01 million units), it is the 2nd time in a row in Q1 in last 2 years. Due to lower sales in the later part of the quarter, sales in Q1 were lower by (-)1.4% as compared to Q1 of 2024-25. Passenger Vehicles saw their highest ever exports in Q1 of 2025-26 of 2.04 Lakh units registering a growth of 13.2% over Q1 of 2024-25.

The Two-Wheeler segment posted sales of 4.67 million units in Q1 of 2025-26, resulting in a de-growth of (-) 6.2%, as compared to the same period of last year, as there was some inventory correction in the Industry. In Q1 of 2025-26, Three-Wheelers posted its highest ever Q1 sales of 1.65 Lakh units in 2025-26, with a marginal growth of 0.1%, especially driven by the Passenger Carrier sub-segment. In Q1 of 2025-26, Commercial Vehicles posted a marginal degrowth of (-) 0.6% compared to Q1 of last year, with sales of 2.23 Lakh units. Looking ahead to Q2, the overall industry outlook remains cautiously optimistic. While the challenges from Q1 may continue to linger in the near term, several positive macroeconomic and seasonal indicators could support a gradual recovery.