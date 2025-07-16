Jupiter Wagons CFO Sanjiv Keshri resigns

Jupiter Wagons announced that Sanjiv Keshri has tendered his resignation from the position of chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel of the company due to personal reasons.

Sanjiv will be relieved from the services of the company effective close of business on 15 July 2025.

The company expresses its appreciation for the services rendered by Sanjiv Keshri and his contributions during his tenure as CFO.

The company is in the process of appointing a suitable candidate for the position of CFO & KMP. The same will be communicated to the stock exchanges in due course, in accordance with applicable regulations.