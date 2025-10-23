Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Manali Petrochemicals, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, LTIMindtree, Gulshan Polyols

Stock Alert: Manali Petrochemicals, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, LTIMindtree, Gulshan Polyols

Oct 23 2025
Securities in F&O Ban:

Sammaan Capital shares are banned from F&O trading on 23 October 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Manali Petrochemicals (MPL) announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, AMCHEM Speciality Chemicals has entered into a share purchase agreement with Italy-based Coim S.p.A. for the sale of its entire stake in Notedome, a UK-based company.

Dr. Reddys Laboratories said it has received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its manufacturing facility located in Andhra Pradesh.

LTIMindtree announced that Nachiket Deshpande, whole-time director & president of the company, has tendered his resignation with effective from 31 October 2025.

Gulshan Polyols announced that it has received an order worth Rs 1,185 crore for the supply of ethanol to oil marketing companies (OMCs) under the governments ethanol blended petrol (EBP) programme.

Filatex India said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Revti Business and Wastewear to jointly work on textile recycling, product innovation, and sustainable manufacturing practices.

Oct 23 2025

