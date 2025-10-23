Stock Alert: Manali Petrochemicals, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, LTIMindtree, Gulshan Polyols

Sammaan Capital shares are banned from F&O trading on 23 October 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Manali Petrochemicals (MPL) announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, AMCHEM Speciality Chemicals has entered into a share purchase agreement with Italy-based Coim S.p.A. for the sale of its entire stake in Notedome, a UK-based company.

Dr. Reddys Laboratories said it has received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its manufacturing facility located in Andhra Pradesh.

LTIMindtree announced that Nachiket Deshpande, whole-time director & president of the company, has tendered his resignation with effective from 31 October 2025.