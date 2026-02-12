Indian Hume Pipe Company standalone net profit rises 328.04% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.89% to Rs 282.06 croreNet profit of Indian Hume Pipe Company rose 328.04% to Rs 61.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 25.89% to Rs 282.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 380.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales282.06380.62 -26 OPM %7.849.80 -PBDT20.8423.47 -11 PBT15.7819.55 -19 NP61.5114.37 328
