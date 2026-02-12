Indian Hume Pipe Company standalone net profit rises 328.04% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.89% to Rs 282.06 crore

Net profit of Indian Hume Pipe Company rose 328.04% to Rs 61.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 25.89% to Rs 282.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 380.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.282.06380.627.849.8020.8423.4715.7819.5561.5114.37

