Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Hume Pipe Company standalone net profit rises 328.04% in the December 2025 quarter

Indian Hume Pipe Company standalone net profit rises 328.04% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 6:31 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales decline 25.89% to Rs 282.06 crore

Net profit of Indian Hume Pipe Company rose 328.04% to Rs 61.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 25.89% to Rs 282.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 380.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales282.06380.62 -26 OPM %7.849.80 -PBDT20.8423.47 -11 PBT15.7819.55 -19 NP61.5114.37 328

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

INR settles higher as foreign fund investments lift investor sentiments

Consumer price inflation stood at 2.75% in Jan-26 under new series

Midwest consolidated net profit rises 29.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services consolidated net profit rises 84.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Honasa Consumer consolidated net profit rises 92.93% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story