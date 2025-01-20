Inox Wind Ltd spurts 0.82%, gains for five straight sessions

Inox Wind Ltd is quoting at Rs 167.63, up 0.82% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 55.7% in last one year as compared to a 9.88% spurt in NIFTY and a 1.64% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

Inox Wind Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 167.63, up 0.82% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.58% on the day, quoting at 23337.8. The Sensex is at 77167.78, up 0.72%. Inox Wind Ltd has dropped around 9.37% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Inox Wind Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34686.1, up 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 60.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 103.29 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

