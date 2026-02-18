Indian Overseas Bank rises for third consecutive session

Indian Overseas Bank is quoting at Rs 36.74, up 2.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 20.65% in last one year as compared to a 12.13% spurt in NIFTY and a 61.7% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Indian Overseas Bank gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 36.74, up 2.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 25713.95. The Sensex is at 83408.99, down 0.05%. Indian Overseas Bank has risen around 3.81% in last one month.