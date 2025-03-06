Jindal Steel & Power Ltd up for third straight session

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 910.35, up 2.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 8.5% in last one year as compared to a 0.19% drop in NIFTY and a 6.18% drop in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 910.35, up 2.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 22451.5. The Sensex is at 74122.32, up 0.53%. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has risen around 7.79% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8685.2, up 2.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 914.2, up 2.15% on the day. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is up 8.5% in last one year as compared to a 0.19% drop in NIFTY and a 6.18% drop in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 18.98 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

