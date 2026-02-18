Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Overseas Bank spurts 1.87%

Indian Overseas Bank spurts 1.87%

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 11:22 AM IST
Indian Overseas Bank is quoting at Rs 36.55, up 1.87% on the day as on 10:24 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 21.06% in last one year as compared to a 11.94% spurt in NIFTY and a 61.11% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Indian Overseas Bank is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 36.55, up 1.87% on the day as on 10:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 25670.3. The Sensex is at 83238.9, down 0.25%. Indian Overseas Bank has risen around 3.28% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Overseas Bank is a constituent, has risen around 6.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9500.8, up 0.92% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 55.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 59.87 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 14.53 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 11:22 AM IST

