Indian Overseas Bank spurts 1.87%

Indian Overseas Bank is quoting at Rs 36.55, up 1.87% on the day as on 10:24 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 21.06% in last one year as compared to a 11.94% spurt in NIFTY and a 61.11% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Indian Overseas Bank is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 36.55, up 1.87% on the day as on 10:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 25670.3. The Sensex is at 83238.9, down 0.25%. Indian Overseas Bank has risen around 3.28% in last one month.