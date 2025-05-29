Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation consolidated net profit rises 26.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation consolidated net profit rises 26.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:24 AM IST
Sales rise 9.85% to Rs 1268.53 crore

Net profit of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation rose 26.06% to Rs 358.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 284.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.85% to Rs 1268.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1154.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.34% to Rs 1314.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1111.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.73% to Rs 4674.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4260.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1268.531154.77 10 4674.774260.21 10 OPM %30.3931.39 -33.1534.41 - PBDT438.88389.73 13 1761.981611.79 9 PBT426.63374.10 14 1709.401554.57 10 NP358.23284.18 26 1314.901111.08 18

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

