Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation consolidated net profit rises 26.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.85% to Rs 1268.53 crore

Net profit of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation rose 26.06% to Rs 358.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 284.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.85% to Rs 1268.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1154.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.34% to Rs 1314.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1111.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.73% to Rs 4674.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4260.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1268.531154.774674.774260.2130.3931.3933.1534.41438.88389.731761.981611.79426.63374.101709.401554.57358.23284.181314.901111.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News