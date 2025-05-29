Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mamata Machinery consolidated net profit rises 29.39% in the March 2025 quarter

Mamata Machinery consolidated net profit rises 29.39% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.67% to Rs 111.04 crore

Net profit of Mamata Machinery rose 29.39% to Rs 27.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.67% to Rs 111.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 88.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.40% to Rs 40.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 35.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.59% to Rs 254.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 236.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales111.0488.36 26 254.58236.61 8 OPM %33.0329.26 -21.4619.72 - PBDT37.8526.81 41 58.6449.85 18 PBT36.9926.07 42 55.3346.43 19 NP27.1220.96 29 40.7535.62 14

