Integrated Industries consolidated net profit rises 38.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 72.51% to Rs 240.25 croreNet profit of Integrated Industries rose 38.85% to Rs 18.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 72.51% to Rs 240.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 139.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 126.96% to Rs 56.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 131.17% to Rs 765.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 331.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content