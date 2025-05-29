Southern Infosys consolidated net profit declines 55.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 40.57% to Rs 5.01 crore

Net profit of Southern Infosys declined 55.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 40.57% to Rs 5.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.14% to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 29.69% to Rs 13.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

